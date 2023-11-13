WAEC transitions to computer-based WASSCE for private candidates in 2024

This transition is in line with global best practices and is aimed at enhancing efficiency and embracing technological advancements in education.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC and signed by Moyosola F. Adesina, the Acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Yaba, Lagos.

According to the statement, the implementation of the Computer-Based Examination will commence with the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, scheduled to take place in February 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement highlighted that while the Objective Tests would be entirely Computer-Based, the Essay and Test of Practical papers would adopt a hybrid approach.

In this format, examination questions would be presented on the computer screen, and candidates would be required to provide written answers on the answer booklets provided to them.

To accommodate candidates with special needs, the examination is set to be conducted in urban centers and cities. The registration for the Computer-Based WASSCE for Private Candidates will open on Monday, December 18, 2023.

In response to this development, education stakeholders and the general public are encouraged to adapt to this progressive change as WAEC takes a significant step towards modernising the examination process.

The council expressed confidence that the transition to a Computer-Based Examination would contribute to the overall improvement of the examination system in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT