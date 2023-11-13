ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WAEC transitions to computer-based WASSCE for private candidates in 2024

Ima Elijah

In this format, examination questions would be presented on the computer screen, and candidates would be provide written answers on the answer booklets.

WAEC Office [Daily Post]
WAEC Office [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

This transition is in line with global best practices and is aimed at enhancing efficiency and embracing technological advancements in education.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC and signed by Moyosola F. Adesina, the Acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Yaba, Lagos.

According to the statement, the implementation of the Computer-Based Examination will commence with the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, scheduled to take place in February 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement highlighted that while the Objective Tests would be entirely Computer-Based, the Essay and Test of Practical papers would adopt a hybrid approach.

In this format, examination questions would be presented on the computer screen, and candidates would be required to provide written answers on the answer booklets provided to them.

To accommodate candidates with special needs, the examination is set to be conducted in urban centers and cities. The registration for the Computer-Based WASSCE for Private Candidates will open on Monday, December 18, 2023.

In response to this development, education stakeholders and the general public are encouraged to adapt to this progressive change as WAEC takes a significant step towards modernising the examination process.

The council expressed confidence that the transition to a Computer-Based Examination would contribute to the overall improvement of the examination system in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates and other stakeholders are advised to stay informed about the new examination format and commence registration on the stipulated date to ensure a smooth transition to the Computer-Based WASSCE for Private Candidates in 2024.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NACCIMA says adequate attention to MSMEs will reduce poverty in the country

NACCIMA says adequate attention to MSMEs will reduce poverty in the country

BREAKING: INEC declares Douye Diri winner of Bayelsa governorship election

BREAKING: INEC declares Douye Diri winner of Bayelsa governorship election

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa

INEC finally concludes collation of results in Bayelsa

Federal government lays foundation for 57 housing units for civil servants

Federal government lays foundation for 57 housing units for civil servants

FG promises to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria

FG promises to provide 80,000 houses in 8 years to bridge housing deficit in Nigeria

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

High transport cost forces Enugu residents to trek long distances

Lagos council boss to set up computer units in 16 primary schools

Lagos council boss to set up computer units in 16 primary schools

INEC adjourns ongoing collation of results in Bayelsa

INEC adjourns ongoing collation of results in Bayelsa

WAEC transitions to computer-based WASSCE for private candidates in 2024

WAEC transitions to computer-based WASSCE for private candidates in 2024

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Photo-storytelling [Faculty Focus]

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso [Channels TV]

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

President Bola Tinubu and Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu