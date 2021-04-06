WAEC says 2021 WASSCE for school candidates may not hold in May/June

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course.

“This low number is as a result of the rigorous monitoring/inspection of centres by the Council’s staff throughout the duration of the examination,’’ Areghan said.

According to him, 7,174 candidates had their results fully processed and released while 115 others had a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.

He said that efforts were being made to complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

Analysis of statistics of performance of candidates showed that out of those that sat for the examination, a total of 3,938 obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.