The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results for the first series and second edition of the January/February West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE.

The exam body released the results on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

A total of 11, 721 candidates sat the examination out of which 3,102 (representing 26.08%) obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language and General Mathematics.

In 2018 when the exam was introduced only 17. 50% candidates obtained similar results.

