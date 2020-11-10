This is contained in a statement issued to newsman on Monday in Lagos by the council’s Acting Head, Public Affairs, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu.

According to Ojijeogu, the examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, Nov. 14, will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond the council’s control.

”The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, wishes to inform all registered candidates for the WASSCE (Private candidates, 2020 Second Series) and the general public that there has been a change in time table.

”The examination was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, Nov. 14, but has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, Nov. 30.

”The council wishes to reassure candidates that the new timetable for the conduct of the examination, will be released soon.

”We regret any inconveniences this might cause our dear candidates and members of the general public,” he said.