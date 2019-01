The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC has extended the registration for its 2019 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The exam body announced this on its social media handle on Wednesday, January 3, 2019.

The tweet reads: ICYMI: The closing date for registration for the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019-First Series has been extended to January 11, 2019.