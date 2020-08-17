Testing positive for COVID-19 did not stop a student in Gombe State from joining thousands of other students across Nigeria from writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The Government Science Secondary School Gombe student took part in the Mathematics exam that was written on Monday, August 17, 2020, according to the Gombe government.

The student wrote the exam in his isolation room with his specially-assigned invigilator decked out in protective gear.

"A final year student of GSSS Gombe tested POSITIVE for COVID-19 and was isolated yesterday, today he is writing Mathematics SSCE while ensuring his invigilator is well protected," the government announced on Twitter.

The exam, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), was first postponed in March after schools were shut down across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

An announcement earlier in July to restart the examinations on August 4 was subsequently withdrawn after the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, raised concerns about the safety of students with the coronavirus still active in many parts of the country.

The government announced later in July that schools could reopen for final year students in early August so that the exams could commence on August 17.

Other exams for SSS 3, JSS 3, and Primary 6 students will take place across the country until November, but the resumption date for schools in general remains unknown.

Since Nigeria detected its first case of the coronavirus in late February, nearly 50,000 cases have been recorded across the country, with nearly 1,000 fatalities, as of August 16.