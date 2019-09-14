Osinbajo made the call at the 49th Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP), Prayer Convocation, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi.

She also urged women to take the act of motherhood seriously to mitigate the growing cases of indecent dressing, drug abuse and other social ills in the country.

The wife of the vice president appealed to women to be prayerful and learn to take all their worries to the Lord in prayers for answers.

Reading from the Book of Psalm 24:6 – 10, Mrs Osinbajo admitted that though women had individual challenges but with constant prayers, God would always answer them if they fervently sought His face.

The VP’s wife gave three prayer points to the women: prayer for Nigeria, prayer for Nigerians and prayer for the family.

Gov. Samuel Ortom, in his remarks at the event, commended the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for standing by the state in its trying times.

Ortom further disclosed that over 60 security personnel lost their lives while ensuring that there was peace in the state during the herders’ crisis.

According to him, those who lost their lives during the crisis cut across soldiers, police and civil defence personnel.

He commended the security agencies for the sacrifices they made in ensuring the peace and unity of Benue.

Earlier, Mrs Eunice Ortom, said Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP), Prayer Convocation, started on the 15th October, 2018, adding that the prayer session has helped many youths.

She said that the programme has also helped many youths to improve on their music careers while many had launched several musical albums and other gained skills.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Osinbajo had earlier inaugurated Mama Abyol Children’s Home and Benue Centre for Enterprise Development and Innovation (BENCEDI).

NAN reports that the centre is the product of the Federal Government support, Benue State Government counterpart funding and partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The programme high point include seven skills acquisition namely: Information and Communication Technology, hairdressing and cosmetology, confectionery, shoemaking and leather works, fashion design and accessories, tie and dye, and traditional cloth weaving.