VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hauwa Kormi died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69.

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]
Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

The Spokesman of the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. He said that Kormi who died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69, is survived by five children, many stepchildren and grandchildren.

He disclosed that the Janaiza (burial) is scheduled for 4 pm at Shettimari, Lawan Bukar, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and admit her to Jannatul Firdaus, amen.”

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

