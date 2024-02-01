VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69
Hauwa Kormi died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69.
The Spokesman of the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. He said that Kormi who died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69, is survived by five children, many stepchildren and grandchildren.
He disclosed that the Janaiza (burial) is scheduled for 4 pm at Shettimari, Lawan Bukar, Maiduguri, Borno State.
“May the Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and admit her to Jannatul Firdaus, amen.”
