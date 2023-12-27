VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

The edifice office included a redesigned Council Chamber, Executive Conference Hall and VIP lounge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the complex was constructed by the first Military Administrator of the state, the late Commissioner of Police Audu Bako, in 1967.

The vice president was assisted by Governor Abba Yusuf; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibril; Senator Kawu Sumaila and Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

Shettima lauded the political commitment demonstrated by Yusuf to ensure the timely execution of the project.

He explained that the remoulding of the governor’s office with state-of-the-art equipment would provide a conducive working atmosphere for successive governors and staff to operate optimally.