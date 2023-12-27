ADVERTISEMENT
VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima lauded the political commitment demonstrated by Yusuf to ensure the timely execution of the project.

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex [Twitter@Mahmoodu]
The edifice office included a redesigned Council Chamber, Executive Conference Hall and VIP lounge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the complex was constructed by the first Military Administrator of the state, the late Commissioner of Police Audu Bako, in 1967.

The vice president was assisted by Governor Abba Yusuf; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibril; Senator Kawu Sumaila and Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

He explained that the remoulding of the governor’s office with state-of-the-art equipment would provide a conducive working atmosphere for successive governors and staff to operate optimally.

“I congratulate Gov. Yusuf and members of the executive council for a job well done,” the vice president declared.

News Agency Of Nigeria

