VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

Its President, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, made this known when he led the executive members of the association on a courtesy visit to the Vice-President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the fellowship of capital market academics is the highest membership status of the association. Uwaleke explained that the decision to confer the status of Shettima was unanimously agreed at ACMAN’s last conference.

According to him, participants at the conference recognised VP Shettima’s role as the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC).

"At the last conference we had, members unanimously nominated His Excellency as a fellow of the association as the Chairman of the National Economic Council.

“We look forward to your inaugural lecture, a very important condition for the award,” he added.

Uwaleke said the executives of the association were at the Presidential Villa to give the association’s support to the reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in areas of fiscal policy.

He explained that the association, comprising Professors and senior academics from Nigerian universities specialising in financial market research, has taken steps to strengthen the bond between academia and industry.

“Today, the association welcomes captains of industry in order to strengthen the bond between the town and the gown,” he said.

Earlier, Shettima underscored the crucial role the Nigerian capital market must play in the realisation of the target of Tinubu’s administration to create a trillion-dollar economy. He said, “We are now in a knowledge-driven age; without the skill set, we cannot make much progress.

"The capital market has a very prominent role to play in pushing us to the one trillion-dollar economy.

"With your intellect, experience, and the quality of your membership that counts – not in numbers – we can achieve our objective.”

Shettima, who commended the efforts of the capital market experts, emphasised the significance of their contributions to ongoing interventions to transform the nation’s economy.

"We have the skill set, the people, but what matters is the leadership that will push us to cross the Rubicon.

"We need your association to work with us to come up with robust solutions to our nation’s needs.

"Wherever Nigeria goes, that’s where Africa will go. So, we have that moral burden to make this continent work.