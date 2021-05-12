RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VP Osinbajo arrives in Kampala for Museveni’s inauguration

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Kampala, Uganda, to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of re-elected Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Pulse Nigeria

The event, which comes up on Wednesday at the Independence Grounds in Kampala, will be Museveni’s sixth inauguration as a democratically-elected leader.

Museveni was declared winner of the January 14, 2021, election after defeating National Unity Platform’s candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Nigeria and Uganda share cultural, social and economic similarities.

Both countries enjoy good diplomatic relationship, including working together as member-states of the Commonwealth, the African Union, and the United Nations, among others.

The two countries have signed Bilateral Agreements on Technical Aid Corps, Trade, and on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Osinbajo is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Amb. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

