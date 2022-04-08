RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi on one-day working visit

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday arrived Ebonyi on a one-day working visit to the state.

Osinbajo and Umahi (VanguardNG)
The VP who arrived the state at 11:55 am aboard a helicopter with registration number 5N-FGI at the Ebonyi International Airport still under construction at Onueke in Ezza North local government area of the state.

The VP was received by Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and other high level government officials and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains.

Osinbajo is expected to address the closing session of the 21st Joint Planning Board (JPB) and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP) holding in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital.

The meeting was organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning in collaboration with Ebonyi government with the theme, ‘Good Governance and Institutional Capacity: Pathways to Sustainable National Development’.

Osinbajo is also expected to inaugurate some projects executed by the Umahi administration across the state.

