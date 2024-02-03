ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Voters defy cold weather, turn out for voting in Kaduna by-election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The total polling units in the six constituencies is 1,114, with the number of registered voters that have collected their PVCs standing a about 639,914.

Voters defy cold weather, turn out for voting in Kaduna by-election/Illustration [Twitter:@inecnigeria]
Voters defy cold weather, turn out for voting in Kaduna by-election/Illustration [Twitter:@inecnigeria]

Recommended articles

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at some of the polling units visited revealed that the voters turned out as early as 7 am not minding the harsh, cold harmattan.

Polling units at Narayi and Sabo areas in Chikun Local Government Area witnessed voters who had begun accreditation at around 8.00 am while some waited for the commencement of the exercise.

Two polling units situated at the premises of Government Day Secondary School, Narayi, witnessed the presence of security agents while INEC materials arrived around 8 am and accreditation commenced at around 8 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the voters told NAN that they defied the unfriendly weather because of the importance they accorded the exercise.

Larai Musa, who resides in Narayi said she arrived at the polling unit as early as 7 am, adding, “Although the weather is not conducive, I came out because I know my vote will count.

“In fact, I came and met some people already here,” she said.

Also, Sunday Samuel, a resident of Sabo said he was at the polling unit around 8 am and had to wear thick clothing and a head warmer due to the cold.

“The exercise is only for a few hours and everyone will go back to his or her house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are hopeful that the people of the respective constituencies would have the desired result,” he said.

NAN reports that elections would take place in six constituencies covering seven local government areas including; Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Kachia, Kagarko and Kauru.

The total polling units in the six constituencies is 1,114, with the number of registered voters that have collected their PVCs standing a about 639,914.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

FG to prioritise aviation workers' welfare – Keyamo

FG to prioritise aviation workers' welfare – Keyamo

Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week

Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

PDP appoints Toyese as National Vice Chairman South West

PDP appoints Toyese as National Vice Chairman South West

Construction workers declare 3-day warning strike over wage award

Construction workers declare 3-day warning strike over wage award

Otti addresses Abia residents on radio, vows to deal permanently with Aba flooding

Otti addresses Abia residents on radio, vows to deal permanently with Aba flooding

Lagos building agency cries out over dog attacks, violence against officials

Lagos building agency cries out over dog attacks, violence against officials

New FCT CP assumes duty, reads riot act to 'one chance' robbers

New FCT CP assumes duty, reads riot act to 'one chance' robbers

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers, Proprietor tells parents

Don’t leave your children’s training for teachers - Proprietor tells parents

Side view of a federal government housing scheme

FG commences allocation of affordable houses to Nigerians

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police