Voters defy cold weather, turn out for voting in Kaduna by-election

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at some of the polling units visited revealed that the voters turned out as early as 7 am not minding the harsh, cold harmattan.

Polling units at Narayi and Sabo areas in Chikun Local Government Area witnessed voters who had begun accreditation at around 8.00 am while some waited for the commencement of the exercise.

Two polling units situated at the premises of Government Day Secondary School, Narayi, witnessed the presence of security agents while INEC materials arrived around 8 am and accreditation commenced at around 8 am.

Some of the voters told NAN that they defied the unfriendly weather because of the importance they accorded the exercise.

Larai Musa, who resides in Narayi said she arrived at the polling unit as early as 7 am, adding, “Although the weather is not conducive, I came out because I know my vote will count.

“In fact, I came and met some people already here,” she said.

Also, Sunday Samuel, a resident of Sabo said he was at the polling unit around 8 am and had to wear thick clothing and a head warmer due to the cold.

“The exercise is only for a few hours and everyone will go back to his or her house.

“We are hopeful that the people of the respective constituencies would have the desired result,” he said.

NAN reports that elections would take place in six constituencies covering seven local government areas including; Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Kachia, Kagarko and Kauru.