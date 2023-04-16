The sports category has moved to a new website.

Voters alleged ballot box snatching in Ogbaru supplementary poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

There was also an allegation of invasion of thugs in Ward V1 located at Umueri town hall.

Chinedu Okoro alleged that thugs, suspected to be working for the candidate of the major party in the state, were believed to be behind the snatching of the ballot boxes witnessed in some part of the Wards where supplementary elections were held.

Okoro alleged that the political thugs snatched ballot boxes at polling units 021 and 052, Okpoko V1.

He further alleged that the result sheets in the said affected areas were hijacked by some agents.

There was also an allegation of invasion of thugs in Ward V1 located at Umueri town hall.

Contacted for comments, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra, said that he does not have any information on such issues.

News Agency Of Nigeria



It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert