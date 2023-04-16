Voters alleged ballot box snatching in Ogbaru supplementary poll.

Chinedu Okoro alleged that thugs, suspected to be working for the candidate of the major party in the state, were believed to be behind the snatching of the ballot boxes witnessed in some part of the Wards where supplementary elections were held.

Okoro alleged that the political thugs snatched ballot boxes at polling units 021 and 052, Okpoko V1.

He further alleged that the result sheets in the said affected areas were hijacked by some agents.

There was also an allegation of invasion of thugs in Ward V1 located at Umueri town hall.