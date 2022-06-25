RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Voter registration will be extended beyond June 30 - INEC Chairman

Nurudeen Shotayo

The electoral body has said there is a need to extend the voter registration exercise beyond the June 30 deadline.

Mahmood Yakubu

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has declared that the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise will continue beyond the set deadline.

Recall that the commission had earlier stated that it will end the voter registration exercise on June, 30, 2022.

Speaking at the Youth Vote Count concert at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, on Saturday, Mahmood said registration will continue as long as people keep showing interest to be registered, Daily Trust reports.

He said, “The youth want to know when the registration will end. I want to assure you on behalf of the commission that the registration won’t end on June 30 for as long as we have you people trying to register, we will continue to register you.

“In the last five days, we have registered over 14,000 Nigerians in this place alone. We have about 50 voter registration machines. For as long as you people have been trying to register to obtain your PVC, we will continue to register you and we will continue to make sure that you get your PVC.”

Pulse reports that an Abuja Federal High Court had issued an order preventing INEC from bringing the registration exercise to an end.

The court presided over by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon on Monday, June 20, 2022, granted an order of interim injunction restraining INEC from implementing its June 30 deadline.

The order was granted after the court heard an ex parte motion by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 185 concerned Nigerians.

