In its report on the pre-election observation conducted between November 12 and November 23, 2022, Yiaga Africa highlighted the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, the National Orientation Agency, Civil Society Organisations, and other stakeholders ahead of the election.

According to the report, “the 2023 general election will be conducted amidst a troubled security reality in Nigeria with every geo-political zone experiencing major security threats that are multi-dimensional and extensive in scope”.

Some of the security challenges the country is currently facing include threats from Boko Haram, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, communal crisis, child abduction/trafficking, and secessionist movements in the southeastern part of the country.

Highlighting the violent attacks already recorded ahead of the 2023 election, the report stated that a total of 60 reports of violent verbal attacks and 46 violent physical attacks have been recorded in 27 states.

Some of the election-related incidents observed by YIAGA include Vandalism and destruction of properties belonging to political parties or candidates; attacks by unknown gunmen and Herdsmen; attacks on candidates, destruction of INEC facilities; and government restrictions on political activities.

On political parties’ plan to engage in vote buying, the report stated that Voter Inducements and Purchase of PVCs were recorded in 33 states.

“It was more prevalent in the following states: Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Delta, Katsina, Kano, Niger, Oyo and Sokoto,” the report said.

The report added that in Ugwuachara, Echiaba Ward, in Ebonyi LGA, “APC supporters went around the LGA giving citizens N10, 000 in exchange for the voter identification number on their PVCs. The supporters went house to house offering the citizens money and food items (Rice) the APC term empowerment”.

However, based on these findings, YIAGA called on INEC, NOA, and other relevant stakeholders to intensify voter education engagements across the country.

The non-profit organisation also advised INEC to leverage available partnerships and invest in popularizing the innovation in the electoral process; like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the INEC results portal, the new polling units in the state and the plan for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) voting.

On security, YIAGA urged the security agencies to swiftly investigate all instances of politically motivated violence and coordinate with other stakeholders in investigating any breaches of the electoral code of conduct.