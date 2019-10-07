The awards, according to the organizers - Instinct Wave and the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), celebrate the strides of Vodacom Business Nigeria in providing affordable communications and connectivity for economic growth in the country.

At the awards presentation, for the second consecutive year, Vodacom Business Nigeria won awards for Telecom Business of the Year and Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year, Internet of Things Solutions Provider of the Year for the third consecutive year and for the first time ever the award for the Unified Communications Provider of the Year.

Executive Head of Department, Legal, Vodacom Business Africa Nigeria, Kolawole Fayemi, Finance Director, Oluseyi Olanrewaju, Executive Head of Department, Business Development Group, Zakari Usman; and Commercial Director, Solomon Ogufere, all of Vodacom Business Africa Nigeria, pose with awards scooped by the pan-African corporate connectivity and telecommunications provider during the 3rd Nigeria Tech and Telecom Innovation Awards held in Lagos…weekend.

Speaking on behalf of Vodacom Business Nigeria, Managing Director, Wale Odeyemi said "as the leading pan-African total communications solutions provider, we will continue to sustain the quest to drive economic growth in Nigeria and Africa with our value-driven products and services.

“It is pleasing and inspiring for Vodacom Business Nigeria to win in key categories at this awards presentation. These awards identify with our contributions and impact in our capacity as an enterprise focused brand. In the course of our business, we have deepened economic growth in critical sectors such as health, financial technology and education in Nigeria.

Finance Director, Vodacom Business Africa Nigeria, Oluseyi Olanrewaju, Senior Manager Human Resources, Jumoke Mustapha, Executive Head of Department, Business Development Group, Zakari Usman, Commercial Director, Solomon Ogufere, Executive Head of Department, Legal, Kolawole Fayemi; and Ag. Executive Head of department, Customer Service Operations, Olumide Idowu, all of Vodacom Business Africa Nigeria, during the awards presentation.

"We are motivated by the recognition of the work we do, and we intend to keep pushing the frontiers that will shape the future of commerce and business in Africa as we help connect our societies for good."

Commenting for the organizers, Chief Executive Officer Instinct Wave, Akin Naphtal noted: “Now, in its third year, Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards has grown to become the industry’s definitive celebration of excellence in the telecommunication and Information communication technology sector. We created this awards ceremony to recognize individuals and organizations at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services that keep the ICT sector exciting.”

Executive Head of Department, Legal, Vodacom Business Africa Nigeria, Kolawole Fayemi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIGCOMSAT, Abimbola Alale; and Commercial Director, Vodacom Business Africa Nigeria, Solomon Ogufere at the awards presentation held in Lagos.

“We are proud to promote success stories in one of the most dynamic sectors in Nigeria. We are equally pleased to honour Vodacom Business Nigeria’s exceptional performance and efforts in making genuine impact in the market and its contribution towards the growth of the ICT sector. With the 2019 awards ceremony, Vodacom Business Nigeria maintains its trailblazing position in the sector having emerged winners in some of our top categories.’’

President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola, Senior Manager, Network Engineering, Vodacom Business Africa Nigeria, Emeka Okogwu; and Ag. Executive Head of Department, Customer Service Operations, Olumide Idowu during the awards presentation held in Lagos.

About Vodacom Business Nigeria:

Vodacom Business (Africa) Nigeria, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Vodacom Group, is a leading pan-African total communications solutions provider. We provide services to the continent's largest businesses in key sectors including oil and gas, retail, banking, mining, distribution, and tourism; helping these businesses stay connected across Africa, and to the rest of the world.

Our core infrastructure connects over 580 million people, across more than 40 African countries and includes over 50 satellite transponders, 24 dedicated teleports and access to multiple sub-sea cable landing ports. Vodacom Business’ mission is to build the future of African communications through continued investment in infrastructure, products and services, creating the best value for its customers and the communities in which it operates.

This is a featured post.