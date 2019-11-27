Going by the launch of the V17 Pro, it was evident that vivo put their best foot forward with a stylish device that dons amazing features which will not only compete with flagships from competitors but could easily displace them.

Here’s a sneak peek into the device

Vivo V17 Pro comes with six high-end cameras and debuts the first ever Elevating Dual Pop-Up Front Camera of 32MP and 8MP (Wide Angle Camera). This front camera also comes with a Selfie Softlight which makes pictures clear in low light environments. Amazing yeah?

Vivo distorts the Nigerian phone market with the launch of V17 Pro

The rear camera is an AI Quad Camera and each of the four cameras have distinct features, starting from the 48MP main camera which comes with a Sony IMX582 sensor at a 1/2” size, 0.8 micrometer pixels and a large F/1.8 aperture. Then there is the 8MP Wide Angle Camera that expands landscape shots further. There is also the bokeh and macro camera, in which the macro camera helps to capture every detail in a close up picture taken four centimeters away. To complete the professional shot options, the V17 Pro smartphone features 2 impressive beautifying features, namely the “Pose Master” feature that offers cool and natural poses to match a variety of photo scenes, and the “Super Night Mode” feature that enhances clarity even for late night shots. One more fascinating thing about the vivo V17 Pro camera is the way the Dual Pop-Up sensor retracts automatically when the device is in free fall.

Image taken with Super Night Mode

And guess what, there’s more…

Due to the peculiarity of the camera, many would assume there would be a notch on the phone to accommodate all of these, but then, vivo has found a way to brilliantly conceal the camera, earpiece and sensor, in order to allow users enjoy a fantastic visual experience.

It doesn’t stop at that, the V17 Pro is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM which ensures performance for applications and enhances system performance. With a 4100mAh battery, there is enough juice to last all day long under heavy usage.

V17PRO device.

Regardless of the number of smartphone devices currently in the market, you would agree that it will be impossible to ignore a device with all of these amazing features. If vivo keeps up with providing innovative features, it is only a matter of time before they become a dominant player in the Nigerian mobile phone market.

