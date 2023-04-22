The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Visitors throng Kano Zoological Garden to celebrate Sallah

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency said it had acquired new species and younger animals, to replace the older ones, to mitigate inbreeding.

The Public Relations Officer of the Zoo, Farouk Isa-Musa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano, that visitors from within and outside the state came in to spend their leisure time at the garden.

Isa-Musa said the visitors were peaceful, orderly and conducted themselves very well in the largest turnout in recent time.

He said that the agency made adequate security arrangements for those visiting the garden.

The PRO thanked the management of the zoological garden, under the leadership of Alhaji Lawan Jinjiri-Kurmawa, for making the Sallah celebration a worthwhile for the visitors.

“The management, with other security agencies, comprising the police, Hisbah and civil defence, to ensure that the visitors have a hitch free celebration."

Isa-Musa said the agency had acquired new species and younger animals, to replace the older ones, to mitigate inbreeding.

He added that they had also acquired state-of-the-art toys which were installed at children section of the park.

Hajiya Mariya Zubairu, a mother of three, while speaking with NAN on their experience, said she loved to bring her family to zoo for relaxation and spend quality time together.

Another visitor, Salisu Idris, thanked the agency for making their Eid-El-Fitr celebration a memory that would linger for a long time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

