Babandede disclosed this in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, on Thursday in Abuja.

He added that the innovation would also improve transparency and security of the NIS operations.

He said that visa remains one of the tools deployed by countries to control regular migration, as well as check irregular migration.

He noted that there were both economic and political gains of Visa-on-Arrival for genuine investors coming to the country to invest.

According to him, benefit of the Visa-on-Arrival policy, is the fact that the entry of many African investors will advance the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), integration and a unified Africa.

“The policy hopes to advance the course of tourism development, which will cause a corresponding rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“According to the 2019 Visa Openness Report for Africa, Visa policies are among the most important governmental formalities influencing international tourism and other business concerns,” he said.

Babandede said that it was sufficed to state that when fully implemented, Nigeria would have joined Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, and a few other African nations that offer this incentive to all Africans wishing to visit the country.

He said that visa on arrival has the tendency of propelling corresponding reciprocity from other regional countries, with attendant benefits for Nigerians, whose resilience and hard-working dispositions manifest in their exploration of other climes.