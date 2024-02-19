ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VIS vows to deal with Korope and Danfo drivers in Lagos this year

Bayo Wahab

Fashola said the agency will focus its attention more on commercial drivers in 2024 to reduce the number of bad vehicles on the roads.

VIS vows to deal with reckless Korope and Danfo drivers in Lagos. [InlandTown]
VIS vows to deal with reckless Korope and Danfo drivers in Lagos. [InlandTown]

Recommended articles

The VIS Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Akin-George Fashola, disclosed this while speaking during Channels Television’s new breakfast show, The Morning Brief on Monday, February 19, 2024.

He said VIS officials no longer disturb motorists on the roads because the service has come up with a technology that deals with private drivers.

Fashola said the agency will now focus its attention more on commercial drivers in 2024 to reduce the number of bad vehicles on the roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I’m at a level where I’m comfortable with the technology the state has developed and put on the roads to take care of private citizens. You will hardly see Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Officers disturbing private citizens on roads.

“In 2024, we are facing commercial entities because there are just so many of them. It’s high time we changed our focus, our approach to get those numbers down to a level.

“Having said that, even private citizens have very bad cars but my main goal is for commercial citizens.”

When asked whether officials of the service have the power to arrest one-way drivers, Fashola said one-way driving is a traffic violation offence, saying “It is not a primary focus for us but it’s an addition.”

Commercial drivers in Lagos especially drivers of the popular yellow-branded vehicles better known as Danfo are notorious for their recklessness and brash behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have no regard for traffic laws and it was for this reason the former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola established the VIS in August 2012 to curb the menacing activities of Danfo drivers on Lagos roads.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only 2 months salary paid out of 7 – ASUU fumes as Tinubu clears Buhari's debts

Only 2 months salary paid out of 7 – ASUU fumes as Tinubu clears Buhari's debts

VIS vows to deal with Korope and Danfo drivers in Lagos this year

VIS vows to deal with Korope and Danfo drivers in Lagos this year

Seyi Tinubu encourages Nigerians to endure hard times

Seyi Tinubu encourages Nigerians to endure hard times

Tinubu's government initiates payment of ASUU salaries owed under Buhari

Tinubu's government initiates payment of ASUU salaries owed under Buhari

Lawmaker says Nigeria will become worse if Nigerians curse Tinubu, other leaders

Lawmaker says Nigeria will become worse if Nigerians curse Tinubu, other leaders

Federal Court restrains Wike, others from interfering in Centenary Economic City Free Zone

Federal Court restrains Wike, others from interfering in Centenary Economic City Free Zone

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primate Elijah Ayodele [Punch]

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council [AIT LIVE]

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council