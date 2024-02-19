VIS vows to deal with Korope and Danfo drivers in Lagos this year

The VIS Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Akin-George Fashola, disclosed this while speaking during Channels Television’s new breakfast show, The Morning Brief on Monday, February 19, 2024.

He said VIS officials no longer disturb motorists on the roads because the service has come up with a technology that deals with private drivers.

Fashola said the agency will now focus its attention more on commercial drivers in 2024 to reduce the number of bad vehicles on the roads.

He said, “I’m at a level where I’m comfortable with the technology the state has developed and put on the roads to take care of private citizens. You will hardly see Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Officers disturbing private citizens on roads.

“In 2024, we are facing commercial entities because there are just so many of them. It’s high time we changed our focus, our approach to get those numbers down to a level.

“Having said that, even private citizens have very bad cars but my main goal is for commercial citizens.”

When asked whether officials of the service have the power to arrest one-way drivers, Fashola said one-way driving is a traffic violation offence, saying “It is not a primary focus for us but it’s an addition.”

Commercial drivers in Lagos especially drivers of the popular yellow-branded vehicles better known as Danfo are notorious for their recklessness and brash behaviour.

