VIDEO: Police officer caught struggling with moving vehicle in Delta

Segun Adeyemi

The Delta State Police Command has yet to issue a statement concerning the incident.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]

The situation is still unclear, as the Delta State Police Command has yet to issue a statement concerning the incident.

As seen in the video, the vehicle had more than one occupant, with one of them telling the officer repeatedly in the pidgin vernacular, "Na you go kill yourself", which means "You will kill yourself", and the policeman who clung on to the vehicle responded saying "I go kill you nothing go happen."

Some of the vehicle occupants were seen with their phones recording the whole scenario as they continued to lament in the same vernacular, saying, "We no do am anything," meaning, "We didn't do him anything."

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police suffered a series of backlash over the video as many blamed the officer for his unprofessionalism.

An X handle, @Shile_matrix, wrote, "Unprofessionalism at its peak."

@gospelsongsng wrote, "This is becoming rampant now. The Nigerian police need to buckle up."

@xtanlee_ wrote, "Why all these kinds of videos no dey ever get the full details 😂😂, always short... I really want to see how this ended."

@Homiebishop wrote, "The policeman is risking his life because of 2 hundred naira."

Watch video below...

