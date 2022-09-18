Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a viral video surfaced on Friday in which a man blocked the agency’s officers for driving against the traffic around the Oworonshoki Bridge area of the state.

Oreagba said the patrol van seen in the viral video was among LASTMA operational vehicles burnt alongside its office building by #EndSARs protesters at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos.

He noted that all the officers involved in the incident had been sanctioned.

Oreagba said, “The attention of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has been drawn to a viral video on Twitter (@OmoGbajaBiamila).

“The video shows where our officers who drove against traffic (one-way) with an operational vehicle , RTM 08 LA Zone 25 Bariga, was blocked by a private vehicle on Oworonsoki Bridge, Lagos.

“The agency hereby states categorically that the video incident occurred in 2020 before the #ENDSARS protest around Iyana-Oworo.

“All officers involved have been appropriately sanctioned by the authority.”

He, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the video that was deployed to embarrass the agency’s team of hardworking officers.