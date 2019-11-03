The resolution is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a four-day 2019 Annual National Conference of Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation, in Lagos.

The conference had the theme: “Employing Technology to Enhance Compliance and Safety on Our Road”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual conference hosted by the Lagos State Vehicles Inspection Service (VIS) had in attendance chief road traffic officers and delegates from across the federation besides other stakeholders in traffic management.

The communiqué said that the participants agreed to pay attention to improved road infrastructure to reduce crashes associated with bad roads.

It added that the conference agreed on re-establishment of weight bridges and immediate enforcement of retro-reflective tapes on all vehicles, tail-boards and sides of articulated vehicles to improve their visibility especially at breakdown locations.

It said that the participants agreed to establish systems with a tripartite arrangement (VIO, BIR and FRSC) platform for seamless transfer of qualified applicants for biometric capturing, .

It also said that the conference decided to eliminate manual approval method and give states more control over issuance of driver’s licence.

“All vehicles must be duly inspected by vehicles inspection officers before they are issued Road Worthiness Certificates which must be duly signed before use, by states that are not on Computerised Inspection Services.

“Vehicle inspection offices in all states of the federation and the FCT, as a matter of urgency, are to commence regulation of activities of tricycles and motorcycles.

“This must be through route declination, registration, training, biometric capturing, enforcement of use of safety gadgets and issuance of rider’s permits,” the communique added.

NAN reports that the annual conference, which began on Wednesday, ended on Saturday.