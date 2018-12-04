Violence in Cross River claims many lives, Buhari calls for calm

news

Reports from Cross River State reveal that violence broke out in four communities in the state leading to the death of at least 10 people, with scores also injured.

The violence, which broke out on Monday, December 3, at Urugbam, Egbor, Ipene, and Abanwan, led to the displacement of hundreds of women and children. The communities involved make up four out of 10 communities of the Erei clan of southwestern Cross River state.

According to a report by Premium Times, the violence was traced to the sale of a parcel of land used to cultivate palm fruits since 1973. The land reportedly belonged to Urugbam and Egbor communities but was allegedly leased out by the Egbor community to a company, African Stone Works Ltd., without the consent of the Urugbam and other communities that have been a part of the cultivation for over 45 years.

Cross River State police commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the clash and disclosed that officers have been deployed to the communities to put an end to it.

Buhari calls for calm

Following the violence that erupted on Monday in the communities, President Muhammadu Buhari, has called for calm and restoration of peace in the affected communities.

In a statement released by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, the president described it as alarming.

"Our communities must be ready to live together in peace since no development can take place in an atmosphere of recurring violence," he said.

He also lauded the State Police Command for speedily mobilising its personnel to the affected communities to contain the crisis. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate and ensure that lasting peace returned to the affected areas.