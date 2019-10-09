The commissioner spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the Ekiti Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, in his office on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Fapohunda said the development was inspite of concerted efforts of states like Ekiti which had been putting measures in place to curtail the trend.

The commissioner, who said the menace must be curtailed, called on the Head of Service to help in sensitising members of the public through public servants in the state.

He said there was need for public servants to complement the efforts of the state government and the Ministry of Justice in curbing the menace.

The commissioner also commended Ajayi for his support on the recently concluded mock examination conducted for Legal Officers in the state and the Attorney General’s Colloquium held in September.

He further appealed that more Legal Officers and other categories of workers be employed for the Ministry of Justice.

In his remarks, Ajayi commended the attorney general for the visit.

Ajayi assured the commissioner that he would take necessary steps to attend to some of the issues raised.