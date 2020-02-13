Buhari’s condolence message was conveyed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday.

The President noted that the highlife maestro, known for his mastery of the trumpet, brought joy and delight to people across generations, with his songs which were both entertaining and didactic.

He said: “His place in history is guaranteed. He sang, not just for the entertainment value, but also taught critical lessons on life, good neighbourliness, and national cohesion. He will be sorely missed.”

President Buhari urged the younger generations of musicians to learn a lesson from Olaiya, “so that their songs can also remain evergreen, and outlive them.’’

While noting that the departed musician’s works transcended Nigeria, the West Coast, and, indeed, the African continent, the President prayed God to rest Olaiya’s soul, and comfort all those that were mourning him.