The company in a statement issued on Friday, August 28, hours after the crash said an investigation has been launched into the accident.

The airline, however, did not disclose the names of the victims.

The statement reads, “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board — all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful.

“In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.

“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.

Pulse had earlier reported that the helicopter, Bell 206 with registration number 5N-BQW crashed into the wall between two buildings at no 16 A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja at 12:30 pm.