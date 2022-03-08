RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Vice President Osinbajo turns 65

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was born on March 8, 1957, has clocked 65 years.

Osibanjo (IndependentNG)
Osibanjo (IndependentNG)

Osinbajo survived a helicopter crash in Kogi on Feb. 2, 2019, and won re-election on Feb. 23, 2019, for another four-year term with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo, Nigeria’s 5th vice president, is the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), which deliberates on economic planning efforts and programmes of the various tiers of government.

As the chairman of NEC, Osinbajo has superintended over critical resolutions on economy, health, technology, agriculture, infrastructure and security, among others.

At the onset of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Buhari asked him to chair the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) which drafted the Economic Sustainability (ESP) being implemented at present to shore up the economy.

He also chairs the Health Sector Reform Committee, National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy Committee, and Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of IDPs in the North-East among others.

The vice president attended the Igbobi College, Lagos, University of Lagos (UNILAG) from 1975 to 1978, and London School of Economics and Political Science.

He was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.

Osinbajo worked as a Professor of Law at the University of Lagos for many years; he was also a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law firm.

He is also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, have three children.

