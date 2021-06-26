RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Vice President Osinbajo advises young couples on 'Godly Marriage'

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, on Saturday advised young couples on ‘Godly marriage’ to enjoy its blessings.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo [Presidency]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo [Presidency]

The Vice President gave the charge on Saturday at the wedding ceremony of one of his aides, Mr. Kolawole Elijah, to Ronke Aro, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, headquarters Zaria Road, Jos.

Recommended articles

While presenting the marriage certificate to the couple, VP Osinbajo prayed for good health and fruitfulness for them, urging them to respect their vows.

“The gates of hell shall not prevail in this marriage, you will have children as many as you wish according to the desires of your heart.

“The Lord will cause you to prosper, the Lord will provide for you so that you will provide for your children,” he prayed.

Osinbajo also urged them to be steadfast in the word of God to help them to be good partners.

In his message, the governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, urged the couple to be tolerant and make deliberate efforts to make their marriage work, saying ‘ God will sustain your marriage’.

He said marriage is ordained by God and the couple should ensure they make it successful.

In his sermon, Pastor Igado Oko, the Assistant Minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God headquarters in Jos, said husbands should give their wives the opportunity to be their helpmates as instructed by God.

He explained that the wife has the repository of wisdom, sufficient to guide the husband in his discharge of duties as the head of the family.

He urged the husband to take full responsibility of the physical and spiritual needs of the wife as instructed by God, and for the wives to be submissive to their husbands.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vice President Osinbajo advises young couples on 'Godly Marriage'

Troops neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara – Army

Edwin Clark explains why it’s been impossible to achieve national unity in Nigeria

Delta APC receives Sen Nwaoboshi, says PDP is a tyrannical party

Ekiti 2022: Ex-Gov Segun Oni tasks PDP members to be steadfast

DSS invites Sheikh Gumi after he accused Nigerian soldiers of supporting bandits

President Buhari says APC has bounced back to life

Somolu residents protest alleged imposition of chairmanship candidate

Buhari postpones scheduled medical trip to London