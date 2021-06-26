Vice President Osinbajo advises young couples on 'Godly Marriage'

While presenting the marriage certificate to the couple, VP Osinbajo prayed for good health and fruitfulness for them, urging them to respect their vows.

“The gates of hell shall not prevail in this marriage, you will have children as many as you wish according to the desires of your heart.

“The Lord will cause you to prosper, the Lord will provide for you so that you will provide for your children,” he prayed.

Osinbajo also urged them to be steadfast in the word of God to help them to be good partners.

In his message, the governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, urged the couple to be tolerant and make deliberate efforts to make their marriage work, saying ‘ God will sustain your marriage’.

He said marriage is ordained by God and the couple should ensure they make it successful.

In his sermon, Pastor Igado Oko, the Assistant Minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God headquarters in Jos, said husbands should give their wives the opportunity to be their helpmates as instructed by God.

He explained that the wife has the repository of wisdom, sufficient to guide the husband in his discharge of duties as the head of the family.