Verified! Best 3 sites to sell gift card in Nigeria - iTunes, Amazon, Steam, Apple

In this regard, as we have your love at heart, we have gone extra miles to scrutinize the gift card market in Nigeria, tested a lot of vendors and confidently came out with a short but verified list of gift card buyers in Nigeria that you can trade with to get the best rates, friendly customer service and also optimum level of trust.

Now, it's time to stop trading your card with questionable buyers and stick to one of the three top gift card trading sites recommended below:

3 Recommended Platforms To Sell Amazon, iTunes, Steam and Other Cards

Cardtonic:

This is a registered Nigerian business duly aligned towards buying of various gift cards and bitcoins at best possible rates. With a physical office in Abuja, they operate independently and transact with customers all over Nigeria. Their payment is swift within 3-5 minutes and rate is considerably amazing.

How To Trade: To trade with Cardtonic, you can visit their site or contact them directly on Whatsapp at 07060502770.

2. Cardnosh:

This is also another gift card trading platform in Nigeria. They are known for the swift response and unparalleled customer service. They have been previously recommended by top platforms like Naijaloaded, Techcabal, Updateboyz, and dailytrust newspapers, so it's easy to tell that this is not a doubtable platform. They pay in naira and also bitcoins, depending on how you want it.

How To Trade: You can sell your gift card on their site and at the same time, you can contact them on Whatsapp at 08125349466 for trades.

3. Pamcoins:

This is one of Nigeria's topmost gift card exchange platform. They have been in business since 2017 operating not only to make profits, but they keep the interest of customers at heart and at the same time strive to give the best customer experience for every trade. They also allow escrow if you are bent on that.

How To Trade: You can exchange your gift card for naira on their site or reach them via Whatsapp at +2349067809997.

Frequently Asked Questions About Selling Gift Card Online

1. How much is $100 iTunes card On these sites?

The rate of itunes gift card varies continually. The only sure statement is that you are not going to get the 100% value of your card. As if now, you can get around 20,000 to 30,000 naira for $100 itunes card on these platforms. However, this is subject to changes anytime.

2. How much can you Sell $100 Amazon Gift Card?

Same with itunes, the rate changes always. Also, the amount depends on the kind of receipt you have or if you have a receipt at all. Amazon cash receipt gives the highest returns compared to others. They also accept amazon ecodes which gives the least rate. Summarily, the price should range from 17,000 to 30,000 naira. Like I said, the exact amount depends on the receipt or the form (physical or ecode).

3. What Other Card Can I Sell On These Sites?

You can sell almost any kind of gift cards, including but not limited to the following: Steam, walmart, apple store, Googleplay, ebay, vanilla, sephora, target, nordstrom, best buy, nike, playstation and others.

Conclusion

These websites are just one click away and their agents are available 24/7 to help with your trades.

Contact Details

Cardtonic: Whatsapp (+2347060502770) | Visit Website

Cardnosh: Whatsapp (+2348125349466) | Visit Website

Pamcoins: Whatsapp (+2349067809997) | Visit Website

