Vedic Hospital secures licences for their foreign doctors, promises improved services

Their applications to the MDCN had been submitted before now and, all requirements complied with and were also vetted and endorsed by the Government of India through the Indian High Commission Nigeria.

Unfortunately, due to reasons beyond our control, there was some delay in the issuance and procurement of their license by the MDCN. Since our closure however, we have worked closely with the MDCN and are pleased to report that, with their help and support, as well as that of the Indian High Commission, we have successfully completed the registration of these three expatriate Medical personnel and their practising licenses have now been issued.

Vedic Lifecare Hospital is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics and would never jeopardise the health and well being of any of our patients by engaging unqualified personnel.

We have a strong relationship with the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health and have worked very closely with them in the past, most recently being during the COVID 19 pandemic where we served as one of the Government certified isolation and treatment centres.

We have learnt the lessons which the recent developments have offered and have received the admonition of the Ministry of Health and HEFAMAA in good faith. We apologise to the public and assure every Nigerian of our commitment to improved service delivery and healthcare to all our patients.

We would never compromise on our values or engage in, consent to or participate in any scheme that compromises the health and safety of our patients regardless of the limitations and circumstance.

As the expatriate personnel concerned have now received their licenses from the MDCN, we are working with HEFAMAA to ensure that our premises is reopened as quickly as possible.

We would like to thank the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, officers of the MDCN, HEFAMAA and the Lagos State Ministry of Health for the tremendous support they have provided to us at this time. We are particularly grateful also to the Indian High Commission to Nigeria. Finally, we would like to convey our deepest gratitude to our esteemed patients for their continued confidence in the quality of our service.

We are confident that our hospital will be reopened soon, and we will update the public on the developments in that regard.

