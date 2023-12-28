ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NRC loses 150,000 rail clips to vandalism

News Agency Of Nigeria

The managing director said that the only solution to stop the vandalism of the train track clips was to try and occupy the trains daily.

NRC loses 150,000 rail clips to vandalism [Thisday]
NRC loses 150,000 rail clips to vandalism [Thisday]

Recommended articles

Okhiria made the disclosure during the end-of-the-year media briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that over 50,000 clips each had been vandalised between Lagos – Ibadan, Warri- Itakpe and Abuja -Kaduna standard gauge tracks between 2022 and 2023.

Okhiria said that the corporation had engaged in constant sensitisation to communities where the vandalism took place to make them realise the implication of the act to the growth of rail networking in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only issue we have now is vandalism of the tracks, which is a big problem. When we replace the tracks, they will come back and vandalise the track again.

“Just before Christmas, the hoodlums vandalised over 200 clips between Mushin -Oshodi area and we had to replace them three days after the vandalism.

“We are looking for a way to protect the clips, we will also continue to discuss it at the management meeting where we will have to engage a special person to guide our position,” Okhiria said.

He said that in spite of the constant arrests for the vandalism, the corporation still recorded clips being vandalised from time to time.

The managing director said that the only solution to stop the vandalism of the train track clips was to try and occupy the trains daily.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NRC loses 150,000 rail clips to vandalism

NRC loses 150,000 rail clips to vandalism

How PDP can win Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila — Chieftain

How PDP can win Reps seat vacated by Gbajabiamila — Chieftain

My predecessor doesn't play godfatherism, Bayelsa Governor says

My predecessor doesn't play godfatherism, Bayelsa Governor says

Police arrest 16 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping in Kano

Police arrest 16 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping in Kano

Alex Otti assents to ₦567.2bn Appropriation Bill for 2024

Alex Otti assents to ₦567.2bn Appropriation Bill for 2024

14-year-old boy dies after attack by shark in South Australia

14-year-old boy dies after attack by shark in South Australia

Police bust 10-year-old inter-state child abduction syndicate, arrest 9

Police bust 10-year-old inter-state child abduction syndicate, arrest 9

Gov Radda gives ₦10K wage award to Katsina workers, ₦5K for pensioners

Gov Radda gives ₦10K wage award to Katsina workers, ₦5K for pensioners

Gov Makinde declares 3-day mourning in Oyo over Akeredolu's death

Gov Makinde declares 3-day mourning in Oyo over Akeredolu's death

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu departs Lagos for Christmas and New year break [Presidency]

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

The NNPC says the Port-Harcourt refinery will begin operations before the end of 2023. [Premium Times]

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week [Champion Newspapers]

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week