Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday. Mbah said that the development had thrown the whole of Damaturu in Yobe, and Maiduguri in Borno out of power supply.

She said that the vandals cut off all four tower footing, resulting in the collapse of the tower, and were discovered by TCN’s linesmen deployed on emergency patrol. According to her, Maiduguri town will be fed from the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).

“Following the destructive attack, the effort is ongoing by TCN’s engineers in the interim, to back-feed Damaturu through a 33kV transmission line from Potiskum.

"Meanwhile, work will commence immediately to dismantle and evacuate the collapsed tower for reconstruction and restoration of the transmission line.

"TCN frowns at the incessant attack on our collective national assets and encourages citizens to be vigilant in protecting these assets.

"They should report suspicious activities or persons around our transmission infrastructure to law enforcement agents or TCN offices in that vicinity,” she said.