ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

As a result of the vandalism, the whole of Damaturu in Yobe, and Maiduguri in Borno are out of power supply.

Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri (Nigeria Electricity Hub)
Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri (Nigeria Electricity Hub)

Recommended articles

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday. Mbah said that the development had thrown the whole of Damaturu in Yobe, and Maiduguri in Borno out of power supply.

She said that the vandals cut off all four tower footing, resulting in the collapse of the tower, and were discovered by TCN’s linesmen deployed on emergency patrol. According to her, Maiduguri town will be fed from the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).

“Following the destructive attack, the effort is ongoing by TCN’s engineers in the interim, to back-feed Damaturu through a 33kV transmission line from Potiskum.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Meanwhile, work will commence immediately to dismantle and evacuate the collapsed tower for reconstruction and restoration of the transmission line.

"TCN frowns at the incessant attack on our collective national assets and encourages citizens to be vigilant in protecting these assets.

"They should report suspicious activities or persons around our transmission infrastructure to law enforcement agents or TCN offices in that vicinity,” she said.

Mbah said that the TCN was committed to a quick restoration of bulk power to the affected areas. She said that the company would expedite reconstruction work on the tower to ensure that it is completed as soon as possible.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

Army troops kill 8 terrorists, rescue 16 hostages in nationwide operations

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

FG threatens to shut down banks breaching accessibility laws for disabled

Troops kill 2 suspected oil thieves, detain 18, destroy 13 illegal refineries

Troops kill 2 suspected oil thieves, detain 18, destroy 13 illegal refineries

INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

INEC under fire as Edo election draws criticism from CSOs, politicians

2 arrested for stealing air-conditioners in Kaduna government properties

2 arrested for stealing air-conditioners in Kaduna government properties

Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri

Vandals destroy TCN tower, cut power supply to Damaturu and Maiduguri

Mother hippopotamus kills 60-year-old guard while protecting its baby

Mother hippopotamus kills 60-year-old guard while protecting its baby

Court dumps suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC national chairman

Court dumps suit seeking Ganduje’s removal as APC national chairman

Winners and losers of Edo State governorship election

Winners and losers of Edo State governorship election

Pulse Sports

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDLEA Operatives

Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor (The Sun)

Edo Police thwart kidnap mission, rescue victim and kill suspected abductor

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60