Valentine: 165 Red Cross youth corpers donate blood

The corpers donated their blood at the ongoing three-day Mega Blood Drive, which began on Feb. 12 in Lagos.

The event, which was organised by NRCS, Lagos State Branch, in collaboration with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS), is to ensure there is enough blood in the blood banks during emergencies.

NAN also reports that members from other Red Cross detachments in the state donated blood at the event.

Benedicta Uagbale, Project Manager, Red Cross Community Development Service (CDS), NYSC Detachment, Lagos, said the event was a way for the corpers to commemorate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Uagbale said all corps members serving with Red Cross in the state were expected at the blood drive.

“The Red Cross CDS is all about service to humanity and what better way to show love than by giving blood to somebody that cannot pay us back?

“There are so many people out there who need blood. They may be people we know,” she said.

Sulaimon Popoola, Voluntary Blood Donor Coordinator of the branch, said apart from serving humanity by doing good, blood donation also gave donors the opportunity to have a regular health checkup.

Popoola, who has given 25 pints, since he started donating, said he felt better and lighter each time he donates blood.

“It’s also a way to know your health status because they’ll check your blood pressure, weight, blood and you’ll know if you’re fit or not.

“If you’re not, you’ll be advised on how you can live a healthier life,” he said.

Noah Anifowoshe, Youth Coordinator, NRCS Lagos, said the health benefits gotten from donating blood were numerous.

Anifowoshe, who donated two pints at the event and had given 19 times previously, said each time he does, his blood pressure became balanced.

“I also get to know that a new set of blood is circulating in my body,” he said.

Commending the corps members, Chairman of NRCS, Lagos State Branch, Mrs Adebola Kolawole, said Red Cross youths were well informed about the benefits of blood donation.

Kolawole added that the Red Cross members from the NYSC Detachment had been carrying out an awareness campaign for weeks to sensitise public of the benefits of blood donation.

“It’s in the youths that we have life. They always give and are still giving,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to always take advantage of opportunities to donate blood because of the numerous health benefits and part of their service to humanity.

“God is not asleep not to reward the good gestures of those who donate blood. The reward cannot be over overemphasised.

“When you risk your life to save others, the God of humanity will save yours because you’ve used your blood to save others,” she said.

Also, the Branch Secretary, Mr Olakunle Lasisi, said the youths of the organisation were the highest group of donors in the Red Cross, accounting for over 75 per cent of donations.