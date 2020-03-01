Uzodinma gave the charge in Abuja at the first 2020 Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

He noted that terrorism had been around for sometime, citing the American 9/11 bombings, the Al-qaida attacks in Algeria and Syria, and the rising insurgencies in the North-East of Nigeria.

”Before now, terrorism used to be a strange crime in Nigeria. We should not politicise insecurity.

”We should rather buckle up, synergize and attack this menace and create an enabling environment that will allow our people go about their businesses without molestation.

”We condemn the unnecessary attacks, the maiming and killing of our people; it is strange in our society, but now that it is here, we have to collaborate with government because it is a combination of the efforts of government and that of the citizens that will end insecurity.

”Government is doing what they can do but a lot still needs to be done. We want government to continue to do more to address the problem.

”Peaceful co-existence is very important and national integration is the framework upon which we have to drive our society because Nigeria belongs to all, irrespective of religions, ethnic or political affiliations,” he said.

Uzodinma reminded Nigerians that security men had been trained to tackle insecurity, and urged everyone to support them and pray to God to help the country to overcome the situation.

“Government must work to root out terrorism in the country, but it cannot do that alone,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, and Ogbonaya Onu, science and technology minister, attended the meeting.