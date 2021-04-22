Uzodinma threatens to depose Imo monarchs that fail to address insecurity in their domains

The governor said this at a security stakeholders meeting in Owerri, the state capital on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Uzodinma said traditional rulers in the state must begin to take responsibilities for the things that happen in their communities.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Placid Njoku, also called on the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Students’ Union Government and market unions to join his administration in securing the state.

He said, “Insecurity is one thing Uzodinma takes seriously since he came to government. There is no alternative to security. The issue of security is very central to this government. We must ensure that Imo State is secured. To interact among ourselves and assign responsibilities to ourselves is the main focus of this meeting. We must call ourselves to order. If you are a traditional ruler, what is your role in regards to security? If you are Chairman of CAN, what is your role as regards security?

“These people who are cultists, rapists, drug addicts and all of them live in your communities, our traditional rulers. What must a traditional ruler do in securing his community? A traditional ruler must have a system to check insecurity. Who goes out and who comes in, in his community should be his priority. If every traditional ruler does his job well this insecurity will abate.

“The Imo State government has resolved to depose any traditional ruler who fails to do something while insecurity increases in his domain.”

The spate of insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country recently took a dangerous turn as gunmen kill police officers and set many stations ablaze.