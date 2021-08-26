Uzodinma says IPOB’s sit-at-home order failed in Imo because his govt is in charge

Uzodinma said IPOB is not a government in his state, adding that he does not recognise any order outside the government of Imo state.

The governor said this while fielding questions from State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

He said there is only one governor in Imo, and only the governor can order that people should sit-at-home and it will be obeyed.

“To the extent of what I know on the sit-at-home order, even the people on their own called off the sit-at-home order. In Imo State, it is not being observed. People are doing their businesses, the governor said.

“Most people in Imo are businessmen and women who depend on their daily activities and income to feed their families. So, they cannot afford to sit at home idle and allow hunger to ravage the state.

“Southeast has a pan-leadership organization, which is in charge of culture and social activities, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“So, I don’t want to speak for them and I know in Imo State, there is only one Governor and only the governor can order, working with other members of the government, that people should sit at home and it will be obeyed.

“I don’t want to sit here and recognise that there is any order outside the government of Imo State because there is a government. IPOB is not a government in Imo State. The state government has not authorised anything at all. And like I did say a few minutes ago, in Imo State, people are going about their businesses. Workers are going to work and normal business activities are ongoing. And for now, I told you that Imo State is relatively calm.”