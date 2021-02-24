Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, says he invited the Federal Government to help him deal with militants disturbing the peace in the state.

A recent military operation in Orlu district of Orlu Local Government Area of the state has attracted criticism from many who condemned it as a heavy-handed approach.

Uzodinma said on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 that he begged President Muhammadu Buhari for assistance because of the threat posed by the Eastern Security Network (ESN), a security outfit set up by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said the outfit was responsible for a reign of terror in the Orlu area, including the killing and raping of women.

The governor said the problem was too much for his government to handle, prompting him to demand federal assistance.

"There was a need for me to report the situation and that I did and we were supported to deal with the situation.

"It is not about crushing anybody and those that came didn’t do any crushing," he said.

The governor also said that contrary to media reports, no one was killed by the military during the operations that took place last week.

He said many suspects were caught with weapons stolen from the Police and Army, and that they will be charged to court soon.

IPOB was declared a terrorist organisation in 2017 after numerous confrontations with the military.

Its leader Nnamdi Kanu has been a fugitive for years, escaping the country after he was charged with treasonable felony.