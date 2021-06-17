Gov Uzodinma: 'Our people want a constitution that devolves more powers to states'

He also maintains that what the southeast geopolitical region seeks is equity and justice and not secession.

Nigeria's southeastern region has been in the vice grip of secessionist agitations that have led to arson, violence and killings.

While hosting the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment which was led by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase, Uzodinma said latest moves to amend the 1999 constitution will put to rest "our fears and agitations and accommodate our legitimate desires without compromising our rights as citizens."

The governor added that debates, conflict and dialogue are essential ingredients of the democratic process; and that what the southeast needs is a constitution that guarantees inclusion, justice and dividends of democracy to the mass of the people.

"Our people want a constitution that devolves more powers to the federating units, that gives vent to restructuring, that allows for greater autonomy without losing the essence of the federation.

"In whatever name that it is called, we need a constitution that will make us stay together as one country comfortably," Uzodinma said.