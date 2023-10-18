ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Uzodinma launches FRSC’s 2023 'ember months' campaign in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said his commitment to a safe and efficient transport system was evidenced by his massive road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]

Recommended articles

Uzodinma spoke during the launch of the 2023 "ember months" campaign of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state. The event took place at the Ahiara Motor Park, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign is being organised by the FRSC in partnership with the First Lifestyle Fitness Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation.

The governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Ogunsoya Abimbola, said that his commitment to a safe and efficient transport system was evidenced by his “massive road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects".

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dauda Biu, for his numerous initiatives that have complemented the state’s efforts in ensuring safety on Imo roads.

The state is not unaware of the vital role played by the FRSC in the training of first responders and drivers and I assure the corps of the continued support of this administration in its efforts to create a safe monitoring environment in the state.

“I urge all road users to abide by traffic laws to ensure a peaceful and road traffic crash-free season," he said.

Speaking on this year’s campaign theme: “Speed thrills but kills, drive responsibly and avoid overloading”, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Imo, Evaristus Ebeniro, said there is always an anticipated increase in movement of persons and goods, especially in the southeast during the last quarter of the year.

Ebeniro said that such movements are usually characterised by recklessness and other infractions on the part of motorists, which in turn lead to road traffic crashes with injuries and loss of lives and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged commuters to fully cooperate with the 769 Regular and Special Marshals, who had been strategically deployed for special operations during the season.

“According to the World Health Organisation, road traffic crash represents a leading cause of death and injuries around the world, with an annual record of 1.35 million, with 90% of the casualties occurring in developing countries, such as Nigeria.

“To this end, we thank the governor for the record reconstruction of over 1,000km of roads in both rural and urban areas of the state, which have promoted safety on our roads in no small measure," he stated.

Also, the representative of the First Lifestyle Fitness Foundation and Chairman of the Nigerian Psychological Association in Imo, Richards Ebeh, advised commuters to insist on healthy nutrition, regular exercise and minimal alcohol and tobacco intake for the sake of their mental health.

“By insisting on a good mental health, we reduce accidents, save lives, enhance the quality of our journeys and manage our emotions better," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Samuel Udeh, represented by his Vice Chairman and Ahiazu Mbaise LGA Chairman, Anayo Acharaike, thanked FRSC for the enlightenment and pledged the group’s commitment to an accident-free season.

NAN reports that the event was attended by representatives of the Nigeria Police, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Imo as well as the traditional ruler of Nnarambia Ahiara autonomous community, Eze Pius Onyekwere.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger Govt set to establish food processing company to boost food production

Niger Govt set to establish food processing company to boost food production

Tinubu secretly reintroduced fuel subsidy – Atiku's spokesperson alleges

Tinubu secretly reintroduced fuel subsidy – Atiku's spokesperson alleges

178,864 pre-paid meters installed in Q2 2023 - NERC

178,864 pre-paid meters installed in Q2 2023 - NERC

We won’t negotiate with criminals but protect the people - Katsina Govt

We won’t negotiate with criminals but protect the people - Katsina Govt

Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

Lagos Govt to seal churches, mosques, others causing environmental nuisance

You can’t take credit for Dickson’s road construction - Sylva tells Gov Diri

You can’t take credit for Dickson’s road construction - Sylva tells Gov Diri

Uzodinma launches FRSC’s 2023 'ember months' campaign in Imo

Uzodinma launches FRSC’s 2023 'ember months' campaign in Imo

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu

Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu

Daughter of Borno House of Assembly member found strangled in Maiduguri

Daughter of Borno House of Assembly member found strangled in Maiduguri

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart