Uzodinma launches FRSC’s 2023 'ember months' campaign in Imo

Uzodinma spoke during the launch of the 2023 "ember months" campaign of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state. The event took place at the Ahiara Motor Park, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign is being organised by the FRSC in partnership with the First Lifestyle Fitness Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation.

The governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Ogunsoya Abimbola, said that his commitment to a safe and efficient transport system was evidenced by his “massive road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects".

He thanked the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dauda Biu, for his numerous initiatives that have complemented the state’s efforts in ensuring safety on Imo roads.

“The state is not unaware of the vital role played by the FRSC in the training of first responders and drivers and I assure the corps of the continued support of this administration in its efforts to create a safe monitoring environment in the state.

“I urge all road users to abide by traffic laws to ensure a peaceful and road traffic crash-free season," he said.

Speaking on this year’s campaign theme: “Speed thrills but kills, drive responsibly and avoid overloading”, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Imo, Evaristus Ebeniro, said there is always an anticipated increase in movement of persons and goods, especially in the southeast during the last quarter of the year.

Ebeniro said that such movements are usually characterised by recklessness and other infractions on the part of motorists, which in turn lead to road traffic crashes with injuries and loss of lives and property.

He urged commuters to fully cooperate with the 769 Regular and Special Marshals, who had been strategically deployed for special operations during the season.

“According to the World Health Organisation, road traffic crash represents a leading cause of death and injuries around the world, with an annual record of 1.35 million, with 90% of the casualties occurring in developing countries, such as Nigeria.

“To this end, we thank the governor for the record reconstruction of over 1,000km of roads in both rural and urban areas of the state, which have promoted safety on our roads in no small measure," he stated.

Also, the representative of the First Lifestyle Fitness Foundation and Chairman of the Nigerian Psychological Association in Imo, Richards Ebeh, advised commuters to insist on healthy nutrition, regular exercise and minimal alcohol and tobacco intake for the sake of their mental health.

“By insisting on a good mental health, we reduce accidents, save lives, enhance the quality of our journeys and manage our emotions better," he added.

The Imo Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Samuel Udeh, represented by his Vice Chairman and Ahiazu Mbaise LGA Chairman, Anayo Acharaike, thanked FRSC for the enlightenment and pledged the group’s commitment to an accident-free season.