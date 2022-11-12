Uzodinma inaugurates 305 APC liaison officers for Imo

He charged them to work toward educating the people on the achievements of the APC led administration in the state.

Uzodimma also urged them to help sustain the relative peace being enjoyed in their localities, while advising them to work in close synergy with existing leaders of the party so as to avoid conflicts in their domains.

” Effectively, by this inauguration you have become an active part of government. Go to your wards and defend government programmes alongside other party structures on ground.

” Ensure you get accurate information of happenings in your wards, know when enemies want to penetrate your area and bring such to the knowledge of government so that we will intervene on time,” he said.

Mr Uzoma Eke, who spoke on behalf of the liaison officers, lauded the governor for the appointment.