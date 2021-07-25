Gov Uzodinma challenges Imo people to expose him if he’s stolen public money

The governor while addressing a crowd at Imo stakeholders meeting in Owerri on Saturday, July 24, 2021, said that he was ready to subject himself to public probity to show that he has not spent any public money.

He said, “As I recover Imo properties converted to personal ownership by those who have political power, back to Imo people, the same awaits me when I leave office. This is why I want to reiterate before you that I did not become governor to become richer than the state after my tenure, but to serve you in truth and with fear of God. This being so, I will leave no stone unturned in my efforts to recover all Imo people’s stolen wealth.”

“Among the recovered was the former Eastern Palm University now K. O. Mbadiwe University.

“You will also recall that insecurity was heightened in the state immediately when we opened the White Paper reports on lands.”

In a bid to deter Imo youths from taking to crime, Uzodinma said his administration has spent over N6 billion on youth empowerment.

He added that his administration had constructed over 46 roads with several roundabouts.

The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to restore peace in Imo State and all the security agencies for their sacrifices to ensure a secured Imo.