Uzodinma assures Nigerians in Christmas message Tinubu means well for them

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor harped on the need to reflect on the love of God, which he said is real essence of Christmas.

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma (left), and President Bola Tinubu (right) [IMSG]
Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma (left), and President Bola Tinubu (right) [IMSG]

In his Christmas message made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, in Owerri on Monday, the governor harped on the need to reflect on the love of God, which he said is real essence of Christmas.

The governor said, "Christmas reminds us of God's special love for us, which made Him sacrifice His only begotten son for our salvation and redemption. It is indeed a joyous occasion because we are privileged to be alive to see another Christmas.

"Happily, the season also affords our people living all around the world the golden opportunity of the annual migration to our native land for the annual reunion with our kith and kin. I urge all of us to renew our love for our state, our nation, and for humanity, for the sake of God.

"If God so loved us to the point of sacrificing His only begotten son, then the least we can do is to use the occasion of Christmas to renew our love to our fellow human beings."

The governor, who said that peace and security had returned to the state, added that the occasion would avail diaspora people who returned for Christmas to appreciate the infrastructure development by his administration.

He said, "I am aware of the impact of the ongoing economic reforms of the Federal Government on the mood of the nation. However, I do know that President Bola Tinubu means well for Nigerians and that these reforms will sooner rather than later yield positive results.

"I therefore urge us all to face the challenges before us with renewed hope and renewed love, knowing that with genuine love towards one another and our nation, we shall overcome. As always, I am positive that happier days are ahead. I wish us all a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year."

News Agency Of Nigeria

