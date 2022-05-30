RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UTME: JAMB to further screen 27,105 results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board said it would further screen 27,105 results of candidates who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education
The board made this known on Monday, in Abuja.

In the statistics made available in the Weekly Bulletin from the Office of the Registrar, JAMB noted 1, 761, 338 candidates registered for the exercise.

It also added that, 1, 707, 626 sat for the exercise and results of 1, 671, 203 candidates have so far been released.

It however, said that 69 results have so far being withheld and 27, 105 were undergoing further screening, while 1, 783 candidates who experienced biometric challenges were being investigated, to ascertain their claims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 UTME held from Friday, May 6 to Friday, May 13.

In a similar development, JAMB said that it conducted the 2022 UTME for foreign candidates on Saturday.

The board said the exercise took place in five out of its nine foreign centres and was a complete success.

JAMB said the centres where the examination were held include: Accra, Ghana; Johannesburg, South Africa; Buea, Cameroun, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire and Cotonou, Benin Republic.

However, its said, the 2022 Foreign UTME will take place in Berlin, Germany; London, UK, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and New York, United States of America in due course.

It further explained that the exercise was part of the boards’ largesse, towards providing succour to foreign candidates who signaled interest to attend Nigerian tertiary institutions in its academic year.

The board said that its International policy on test administration, aims at attracting more foreign candidates to the nation’s tertiary institutions and the policy has been yielding positive results.

