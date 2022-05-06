UTME begins nationwide as 1.7m candidates sit for examination

The Head Media JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said in Abuja that the board had put in place all measures to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Fabian said that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall, using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM), which is also a register of attendance in line with the Board’s policy.

He further said that the ban on prohibited items was still in force, hence called on candidates to be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of JAMB’s code of conduct.