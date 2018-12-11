EFCC interrogates 3 SANs for receiving bribe from NBA president, Usoro

Pulse.ng logo
Usoro: EFCC interrogates 3 SANs for taking bribe from NBA boss

The NBA president is accused of collecting N1.4 billion from the Akwa Ibom State government.

  • Published:
NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN) play

NBA President, Paul Usoro (SAN)

(the punch)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have interrogated three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) for allegedly receiving bribe from embattled Nigerian Bar Association president, Paul Usoro (SAN).

The money is said to be from the N1.4 billion the anti-graft agency is accusing the NBA president of collecting from the account of the Akwa Ibom State government.

In an internal memo released on Monday, December 10, 2018, the EFCC revealed that the three SANs, Damian Dodo, Tayo Oyetibo and Chief Offiong Effiong, had  'made relevant statements' at the commission.

The memo read in part, "On March 16, 2016, Paul Usoro and Co received the sum of N300m from the Akwa Ibom State Government. The money was paid into the Zenith Bank account of Paul Usoro and Co with account number 1014604466.

"Out of the N300m, Usoro transferred N75m into the Zenith Bank account of Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Co with account number 1010647065. Damian Dodo and Co received N75m through Sterling Bank number 0016952758."

The commission also revealed that two other SANs are expected to be invited to explain what the money is meant for. Also, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) would also be invited as some funds were traced to him.

The EFCC said the SANs claimed during interrogation that the funds were meant for the payment of the legal services rendered to Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel.

EFCC had announced that Usoro has questions to answer over alleged N1.4 billion fraud in connivance with Emmanuel.

