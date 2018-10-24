Usman Yusuf: Rep set up investigative committee on NHIS crisis

news

Following the crisis at the National Health Insurance Scheme over the suspension of Usman Yusuf as Executive Secretary, the Federal House of Representative has set up a committee to investigate the issue.

The decision to set up the investigative committee was taken on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, after a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance by Diri Douye.

Douye said NHIS has degenerated from being a theatre of health to a theatre of war. He called on the House to intervene in the crisis happening at the scheme.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu expressed his dissatisfaction with the Federal government who he said claims to be fighting corruption.

Edward Pwajok called on his colleagues "not to jump into conclusion since the motion is investigative".

NHIS governing council suspend Yusuf indefinitely

After a two-day closed door meeting, the governing council of the scheme resolved to suspend the Executive secretary indefinitely following approval from the minister of health.

According to the chairman of the council, Ifenne Enyanatu, the council also resolved to set up a panel to look into the allegations leveled against him.

Yusuf found 'guilty'

Yusuf was previously suspended as Secretary by Prof. Adewole in June 2017, following allegations of monumental fraud, gross abuse of office and nepotic acts.

After the initial three months suspension handed down to Yusuf in June, the health minister extended the suspension indefinitely after the panel that probed allegations against him found him "culpable in many areas" of his performance as Executive Secretary.