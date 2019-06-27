This was made known in a statement issued by the U.S mission in Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the new funding will support activities to build a healthier population with $165 million, assist with malaria control, supporting maternal and child health, family planning, eradication of tuberculosis, and nutrition initiatives.

It stated that another $25 million will focus on strengthening basic literacy and education in the north, while $22 million will help drive inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led economic growth.

It stated that in addition, USAID’s programme will focus on broad-based economic growth, resilience, and the development of safely-managed water supply and sanitation services in urban areas.

It added that finally, $21million in funding will be dedicated to activities aimed at strengthening political competition and consensus-building, promoting good governance and for efforts to strengthen civil society organisations.

According to the statement, the assistance is a continuation of the United States’ commitment to support the development goals outlined in the Development Objective Assistance Agreement signed with the government of Nigeria in 2015.

Mr Stephen Haykin, USAID’s Mission Director, was quoted as saying that the contribution underscores the continued importance of the relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

”Our strong partnership with Nigeria, its institutions and its people will help their efforts to improve health, education, agriculture and governance systems where they are needed most throughout the country,” Haykin said.

According to the statement, the additional funding brings the total U.S. government assistance provided to the Nigerian people under this five-year agreement to $1.422 billion.

USAID collaborates with the Nigerian Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the Nigerian Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Power, and Education, and state-level government counterparts, among others.

The collaboration aims to structure the estimated $2.45 billion agreement, which runs through the end of 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help nation’s progress beyond assistance.

In Nigeria, USAID supports health systems, transparent and accountable governance, basic education, and a more market-led, trade-friendly economy.