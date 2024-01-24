ADVERTISEMENT
US urges Nigeria to implement EndSARS panel reports

Ima Elijah

US calls for amendments to Nigerian Press Council Act and armed forces procedures.

ENDSARS protesters in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2020. [Sahara Reporters]
ENDSARS protesters in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2020. [Sahara Reporters]

The panels were established to investigate human rights abuses committed by security agencies during the nationwide protests in 2020.

The US representative at the council highlighted concerns about human rights issues in Nigeria, urging the Federal Government to take decisive action.

The key recommendations included the implementation of the EndSARS report, amendment of the Nigerian Press Council Act to eliminate restrictions on freedom of expression, and a thorough review of the standard operating procedure of the armed forces to ensure the protection of human rights.

The US government's representative stated, "Our main concern is on certain restrictions on Nigerians on the enjoyment of human rights. In the spirit of constructive engagement, we recommend that Nigeria implement recommendations from state level investigations panel report on security forces response to the #EndSARS protests, including prosecution as appropriate of the individuals implicated in the reports."

Furthermore, the US urged Nigeria to amend the Nigerian Press Act of 1992, specifically removing restrictions on freedom of expression, especially as it applies to online and citizen journalists.

They also stated ending the arbitrary arrest and prosecution of LGBT persons and ensuring the armed forces' standard operating procedure aligns with the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all Nigerians.

In response to these calls, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), acknowledged the UN Human Rights Council's interest in Nigeria's affairs and the recommendations provided.

He reiterated that issues of the credibility of elections in Nigeria do not arise until the Supreme Court makes a pronouncement, asserting the conformity of recent elections with Nigerian laws.

Additionally, Abdulraman Yakubu, a member of the Nigerian delegation, spoke about measures adopted by Nigeria to enhance the protection of human rights since the last review.

Yakubu stated notable improvements in the election management process since 2019, highlighting the strengthened independence of the election management body in overseeing transparent and open electoral processes.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

